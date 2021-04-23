John Marshall High School Senior Named U.S. Presidential Scholars Semifinalist

Photo courtesy of Erin Yaeger Photography: JMHS senior Zara Zervos, semifinalist of the prestigious U.S. Presidential Scholars Program.

(WTRF)- John Marshall High School senior Zara Zervos is one of the 625 students who has qualified as a semifinalist of the prestigious United States Presidential Scholars Program.



It is a great honor and an exceptional accomplishment to have reached the semifinalist phase in

this highly selective and prestigious program.

Nearly 6,500 candidates from across the nation were vying for a spot in the semifinals.



The next step is for the Commission of Presidential Scholars to review the applications of all

semifinalists based on the same criteria used by the review committee which includes academic

achievement, personal characteristics, leadership, service, extracurricular activities and essay

content.



The Commission will select up to 161 U.S. Presidential Scholars for 2021 and those students’

names will be announced by the U.S. Secretary of Education in May.



In honoring the U.S. Presidential Scholars, the President of the United States symbolically

honors all graduating high school seniors of high potential.

The U.S. Presidential Scholars will be invited to Washington D.C. in June to receive the U.S. Presidential Scholars medallion during a ceremony sponsored by the White House.