MOUNDSVILLE, W. Va. (WTRF)-John Marshall High School students have been getting their hands dirty inside the school’s Greenhouse.

There’s all kinds of plants in full bloom right now, from vegetables to a variety of houseplants and flowers. It’s all grown by the kids. They do it all, anywhere from planting to cleaning.

Agricultural education teacher Nicole Shipman says it’s to help beautify the community and teach the students about greenhouse management. She’s very proud to show her kids work off to the community.

“I’m always proud of them. It’s hard not to be proud of A group of kids that work and do a good job. I’m always excited to show off what we’ve done here.” Nicole Shipman, agricultural education teacher

Shipman says they’ve been growing the plants since March and encourages people support the kids.

The annual plant sale was today. But you can also swing by the Greenhouse in the back parking lot during the week.