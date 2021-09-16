John Marshall senior, National Merit Scholarship semi-finalist’s future shining bright

Glen Dale, W.Va. (WTRF) – For most of us, electrical engineering wasn’t one of our primary hobbies in high school.

But it is for Nate Flowers from John Marshall, who just became one of the nation’s newest National Merit Scholarship semi-finalists.

From what he tells us, Nate has more on his plate than just about any teen you know.

He holds memberships in the National Honor Society, the National Technical Honor Society, student council and the tennis team—all while holding down a part-time job.

And today he can add one more achievement to that list.

Nate is one of only 16,000 students in the country to make it to the semifinals.

That’s less than one percent of high school seniors, all of whom have notable accomplishments both in and outside the classroom.

Nate says he couldn’t have done it without the educators who guided him to this point.

Definitely talk to your teachers and all that. That was one of the biggest resources I had. A lot of the teachers my junior year were very pushing for that, they wanted to help kids get the Promise [Scholarship], and the National Merit Scholar was just the next level above that. If you ask them for help, they’ll definitely do everything they can to help you. Nate Flowers, JMHS Senior, National Merit Scholarship Semifinalist

Nate has already taken the first step into serious scientific research.

Nate is working on an alternative water heating project—using chemical reactions to take the place of electricity when power and gas lines go down.

He says math is a big focus for him at school—which will come in handy for his plan to study electrical engineering at WVU.

Needless to say—his prospects for the future are already shining bright.