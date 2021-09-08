John Marshall smashes expectations, packs over 15,000 meals for the hungry in half an hour

Glen Dale, W.Va. (WTRF) – Students, faculty and staff volunteers at John Marshall High School made something incredible happen this afternoon—in just 30 minutes.

As part of the ‘Feed the Funnel’ event, around 100 members of the JMHS family volunteered to pack up 15,000 meals for local organizations, working in an assembly line.

Well, not only did they meet that goal, they exceeded it by 300 meals in half an hour’s time.

Principal Cassie Porter says ever since they first took part in ‘Feed the Funnel’ a few years ago—she hasn’t heard the end of it from students who want to do it again.

I think the students need to realize not just today in high school, but for the rest of their life, they need to be an active member of their community and give back. Cassie Porter, Principal, John Marshall High School

Meals containing rice, lentils, dried vegetables and vitamins will now be sent to those who need them the most.

A big congratulations to John Marshall students—who now have some cool red hairnets to keep as a souvenir.