Marshall County Schools announces re-entry Sept. 8, plan for in-person AND virtual class

MARSHALL COUNTY, W.VA. (WTRF) — Marshall County Schools announced its plan Wednesday to re-enter September 8th, following Governor Jim Justice’s orders. Classes are planned to be in-person and virtual.

JUST IN —- Marshall County Schools announces plans to re-enter September 8th! Health Department, and school officials are also talking virtual class as well as in-person @WTRF7News pic.twitter.com/jpFYtl3RCB — Stephanie Grindley (@StephyDawgG) July 15, 2020

School officials, the Health Department, and county leaders gathered into the Marshall County EMA Emergency Operation Center to weed out this plan.

Superintendent Shelby Haines laid out the details of a plan that has been in the works since March. In a pandemic where decisions are changing by the day, Haines says the focus is on what *can be controlled.

The National Guard sent over 5,000 masks to the county, and thanks to a recent levy, Marshall County has 12 nurses, much more than the required 2 personnel.

A vague survey was sent out to the county, where parents responded whether they would want their children to attend in-person or virtual. Based on the response, the schools is in the process of getting a headcount on how many students would be IN class. Haines says the plan is to have in-person classes with a virtual class happening consecutively. Every 9 weeks parents could re-adjust and potentially move their student to online or in-person.

In the meeting, Dr. Hess, President and CEO of Reynolds Memorial Hospital, asked if there was a cap on the rising cases, would the schools shutdown? There is no cap set by the Health Department right now, but Health Administrator Tom Cook said ‘You can always go back,’ regarding restrictions.

Thinks still up in the air are whether masks will be required in the buses, and how many parents will be driving their kids to school? And there are plans to put up plexiglass shields for secretaries. And nurses will be following pandemic protocols if a students feels sick at school. MCS staff have been asked to fill out the survey on whether they would apply for FMLA, so that the board can get a headcount on how many teachers would be coming back this semester.

The Health Department says MCS is doing everything to keep the students safe, and the re-entry plan is still in the feedback phase.