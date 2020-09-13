JUST IN – Two Marshall County schools suspend in-person teaching after staff members test positive for COVID-19

MARSHALL CO. W.Va. (WTRF) — Marshall County Schools and the Health Department were notified Sunday afternoon that one staff member tested positive for COVID-19 at McNinch Primary School and one who tested positive at Sherrard Middle School.

According to the release, the number of students exposed to these staff members was extremely limited and each of those families has been directly contacted.

“According to CDC Guidelines, we only need to close the classrooms with the limited number of students who were exposed,” said Marshall County School Superintendent Dr. Shelby Haines. “However, we want to take extreme caution in moving forward with the remote learning at those two schools for two weeks.”

Students at McNinch Primary School and Sherrard Middle School will begin remote learning on Monday, September 14, lasting for two weeks. Students will return to in-person learning at those two schools, following a hybrid schedule, on Monday, September 28.

All other Marshall County schools will continue to follow Level 3. This means students who don’t attend McNinch Primary School or Sherrard Middle School will report for in-person instruction two days per week and also participate in distance learning three days, based on the first letter of the child’s last name.

County officials have been in contact with the West Virginia Department of Education and Dr. Omjod from the WVDHHR and will continue to work closely with the Marshall County Health Department.