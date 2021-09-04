Kathy’s House bringing back annual 5K run and steak fry fundraiser

GLEN DALE, W.Va. (WTRF) – The community embraced their mission for years, to open a hospitality house in Marshall County.

7News got a first look inside Kathy’s House in Glen Dale after the organization welcomed its first guest.

They still need help and support to be able to provide this space to families in need. So, Kathy’s House is bringing back its fourth annual 5-K race and steak fry next month.

In the spirit of how the family used to gather at the home of Kathy Criswell-Martin, who is the inspiration behind the non-profit, the group met to plan at the new home.

It got very emotional because we have worked hard for this, but to see the community grasping onto it now and really understand what we’re doing and what the purpose is, it has come full circle. Jane Criswell, Kathy’s House Foundation

If you’d like to sign up for the 5-K or come to the steak fry to support Kathy’s House mark your calendars for October 16th.

Registration for the race is at 8:00 a.m. at Saint Jude Park. It’s $25 per person and runners and walkers will get a t-shirt. Sign-up by clicking here.

It’ll be followed by a day of music, vendors, and an open house at Kathy’s House.

Then, the steak fry starts at 6:00 p.m. Tickets are $25 a person. To get tickets, click here.

There are also sponsorships available for any businesses or organizations interested in helping out Kathy’s House.

The foundation says all events will be outside to try and keep the event as safe as possible, but they will continue to monitor the situation with COVID-19 and changing regulations to make sure the event can still happen.