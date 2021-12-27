Kathy’s House to host New Year’s Eve Celebration

GLEN DALE, W.Va. (WTRF) – If you’re looking to make some New Year’s Eve plans, you may want to put this event on your calendar.

Kathy’s House Foundation is hosting a celebration this Friday, December 31 in Glen Dale.

There will be music, refreshments, and a good time with friends.

All the proceeds benefit the continued renovations to Kathy’s House. The foundation has big plans for the coming year to make the hospitality house even more welcoming.

Our next step, we want to do our ADA compliance, which would include wheelchair ramps or possibly a lift. Then we’re also going to have to widen the doorways, do some floor coverings and renovate the bathrooms so it will also be handicapped accessible. Kenn Criswell, Kathy’s House Foundation

The New Year’s Eve Celebration is this Friday starting at 7:00 at St. Jude Hall in Glen Dale.

Entertainment includes the White Collar Criminals, DJ Trey Dunlevy, Gage Joseph and Wyatt Kidd.

Tickets are $25 and include refreshments and a New Year’s toast. The event is BYOB and drinks will also be available for purchase.

Get tickets by clicking here. You can also buy them at El Gran Patron and Nana’s Landing or call 412-370-8491.

A limited number of tickets will be available at the door.