Keep kids out of the kitchen this holiday

GLEN DALE, W.Va. (WTRF) – Even if it won’t be the traditional big gathering we’re used to, many of us will still be firing up the oven and stovetop to cook some type of holiday meal.

If you’re not careful, that can pose a risk to your children.

Healthcare workers at WVU Medicine Children’s Glen Dale Pediatrics say they see a lot of burns this time of year from children touching pans, or even tipping pans over onto themselves.

While you’re hard at work crafting those delicious dishes, make sure to cook on the back burners and turn handles towards the back of the stove to prevent little hands from grabbing what they shouldn’t.

You wanna keep your pots and pans back away from the counters. So, I think that’s another big thing during the holidays. We’re so busy, we have a lot more family over, we really have to make sure we keep the kitchen a kids free zone and keep it safe for the children so we don’t have those burns. Katrina Wasmuth, Nurse Practitioner

Wasmuth said she knows the holidays can be extra hectic with the kiddos playing.

So, she suggests to just keep them out of the kitchen, so you don’t have to worry about them getting burned.