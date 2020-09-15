Keeping students safe looks like $120,000 heading to Marshall County school resource officers

MARSHALL COUNTY, W.Va. (WTRF) — Keeping students safe in West Virginia is being made a priority as over $800,000 is going to officers sworn to protect classrooms throughout the state. And now the Marshall County Sheriff’s Office just received a huge portion of that fund.

$120,000 s is at the forefront of preventing school violence with new laptops and updated video surveillance.

Our school resource officers will all get new laptops. We’re adding additional radios for 10 of our schools. David Soltesz, WVEIS Coordinator for Marshall County Schools

I believe there’s also room for additional training. And we all know you can’t train too much. Chief Deputy Bill Helms, Marshall County Sheriff’s Office

The Sheriff’s Office provides the resource officers, and now SVPP School violence prevention program, run through COPS at the federal level is paying 75-percent of the way.

The competitive grant was written in April, and just approved last week.

So, what does this money look like? Stop the bleed kits now in common areas. Med sleds will be coming to each school.

The major expenses will be putting in new camera systems in both high schools and putting in a totally new camera system at Cameron elementary. When you have things recorded, it’s an audio and a visual. What better evidence is there? It’s not solely criminal either. It’s used for many facets our school resource officers do. And again, it’s so we can provide better services to the schools, and the tax payers of this county.” Soltesz and Chief Deputy Helms

Fire drills and talking to principals through the county revealed this need, and now it’s being answered.