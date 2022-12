MARSHALL COUNTY, W.Va. (WTRF) — On Tuesday, the employees and staff of the Moundsville KFC gave back to the community in a big way.

As part of their annual “Day of Giving,” they provided staff, teachers and students at Central Elementary with a free meal. The lunch included their famous fried chicken, mashed potatoes and biscuit.

KFC says they really care about community and family. One of the managers at the Moundsville KFC just happens to be the proud parent of a student at Central Elementary.