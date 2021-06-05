Kyle Kinney, who has special needs, goes to bat as teams cheer him on

MARSHALL COUNTY, W.Va. (WTRF) — One extraordinary young man went to bat at the Moundsville vs. River boys’ baseball game this week, and he won the crowd over with his determination and enthusiasm.

Kyle Kinney has special needs and when he went to the ballgame with his cousin, Jazmin Truex, he asked that to have the players pitch the ball to him.

Photo courtesy of Jazmin Truex

The coaches heard that Kyle wanted to play, and the end of the game, everyone said, “Come on in buddy. It’s your turn to bat!”

The River Pilots even fielded and pitched for Kyle.

Hunter Coulter helped Kyle bat and everyone there was better for having experienced this moment of kindness and sportsmanship.