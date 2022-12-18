Marshall County, W.Va. – A portion of Alternate WV 2 (Round Bottom Hill), south of Moundsville, will have lane closures.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

They will begin at the intersection with WV 2 to milepost 0.00, County Route 88/5 (Lindsay Lane Road), from 8:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m., beginning Monday, December 19, through Friday, December 23, for a tree trimming project.

Motorists should reduce speed and expect 15 to 20-minute delays in this area.

Emergency vehicles will be accommodated.

Alternate Routes are County Route 21 (Robert’s Ridge Road) and Alternate WV 2 to County Route 88/5 (Lindsay Lane Road).

Inclement weather or unforeseen circumstances could change the project schedule.