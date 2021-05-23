Late 1800s wedding brought back to life

Glen Dale, WV (WTRF)-Cockayne Farmstead brings a wedding, dating back to the 1800s, back to life.

It’s a recreation of the day Lida Cockayne and Henry C. Taylor tied the knot in the same Farmstead, same month… just 150 years ago.

This took a lot of work and preparation before the big day. All the dresses were made by hand, and there were many rehearsals leading up to it. But, participants say all the prep made the end result all the more authentic.

“It’s amazing. It really is because you’re taking a step back into history. You’re learning a lot about the history of what’s going on and then, you’re putting it into practice. It’s an amazing experience, and it’s something I’m really happy and honored to be a part of.” Christian Turak, played the groom

This historical recreation brought a crowd of folks.

Participants say this is one of the many historical events at the Cockayne Farmstead, and they encourage others to come out and maybe even take a tour.