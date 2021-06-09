Leaders look to Ohio and Marshall counties for what to do once coal is gone

OHIO AND MARSHALL COUNTY, W.Va. (WTRF) — The House just passed a ‘coal community comeback plan.’ So now a bipartisan committee has been named to listen to communities where they’ve been hardest hit, including Marshall and Ohio counties.

The goal is to establish plans, so if coal heads out the door, the economy doesn’t follow with it.

Liza Zukoff, one of the committee members, says this isn’t to slight coal. She supports keeping jobs at places like the Mitchell Plant.

This committee is a backup.

7NEWS asked Zukoff if she thinks the bipartisan efforts to try to help the communities are a sign to our area that coal is on the way out.

Well, I don’t think it’s a sign for our area. The numbers speak for themselves. Coal’s been on the decline for 60 years. We want to do what we can to maintain those jobs that are still viable, but we also want to make sure that if there’s a transition that occurs that we’re ready for that.” Lisa Zukoff, (D) House of Delegates District 4

Zukoff is wasting no time meeting with stakeholders. She just got off the phone with the United Mine Workers of West Virginia who tell her they already have a coal comeback plan.

But, come September there will be a tour to the five hardest-hit areas in the Mountain State.

That tour will likely stop in Moundsville.