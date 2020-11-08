Lending boy battling brain tumor a helping hand, thanks to spaghetti dinner benefit

A little boy living with a brain tumor could begin to see his life turn around, but not all by himself.

Jamison’s only 10-years-old.

All thanks to 6 volunteers and one spaghetti dinner benefit, this is all for the family. 200 meals are going out. Inside there’s also things they’re raffling off, all donated from locals and nearby businesses.

Ruttenbucks Bar & Grill is behind all this.

The restaurant owner hasn’t even met Jamison herself, but what the family is going through touched her… just by hearing about it.

“Our hearts just went out to the family, having to deal with something so tragic, but hopefully he stays strong, and we want to make sure he understands… the little boy, Jamison, understands… that the community is thinking about him.” lesley Antonik, owner of Ruttenbucks Bar & Grill

All of this is ending today… the owner says just whenever they run out of meals. But they’ve been raising funds all week.

The dinner is slated to end at 6.

But if there’s more meals left to go out, the owner says call and they can hold one for you.