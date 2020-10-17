Light up Night to be held tonight for child battling brain tumor

Marshall County
MARSHALL COUNTY, W.Va. — Kathy’s House Foundation and the students and faculty of Center McMechen Elementary School are holding a luminary light-up event for 9-year-old Jaymison Redman, who was diagnosed with a brain tumor.

The event will be held at Center McMechen Elementary School at 7 p.m. tonight.

