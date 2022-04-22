MARSHALL COUNTY, W.Va. (WTRF) — It’s a unique scene when the lights go out in the gym at Moundsville School.

But there is no need to be alarmed and no need to adjust your television set.



It’s all part of a new and unique idea for gym class.



They call it Lights Out Gym Class and it’s the new big thing in Trojan-land.



It involves traditional games like kickball, dodge ball and capture the flag, but there is a twist. The gym is lit mainly with black lights and the kids use glow-in-the-dark jerseys and equipment. Physical education teachers say it adds a completely different element to gym class and the kids seem to love it.

“With PE a lot of students, they really enjoy it. But we also have students that also don’t really like the physical activity side. So we found out that when we bring this out 100% participation occurs . The kids get really excited about it and really love it. When we mention that we are bringing it out , kids that you wouldn’t normally see excited about PE class are all of a sudden really, really into it and really, really love it.” Griffen Yocum, Health & PE teacher, Moundsville Middle School