Live Nativity scene to be held at Ash Avenue Church of God in Moundsville

MOUNDSVILLE, W.Va. (WTRF) — Ash Avenue Church of God will still be in the holiday spirit this year.

Their 5th annual Live Nativity Scene is still on for the weekend but will have some changes.

The Live Nativity scene will be outside of the Church on Ash Avenue in Moundsville after having talks with Health Director Tom Cook.

You can drive through or you can walk through to pet the live animals, just make sure to keep your distance from others. Treats and hot chocolate will be available too and if you’re in your car, they’ll bring it right to your door.

Pastor C.J. Plogger says it’s so important to hold this event for the community, especially during such a crazy year.

“This is a necessity. We need to be reminded that there is still good news in the midst of all that we hear in the world. We need to be reminded that this is what Christmas is all about. Christmas is not about commercialism. It’s not about shopping. Christmas is about Jesus and that’s what we’re going to show,” he said.