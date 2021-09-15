Local businessman upset over another flooding in McMechen: “It’s just frustrating. Everybody’s frustrated.”

MCMECHEN, W.Va. (WTRF) –The rain that quickly picked up hours ago hit some spots hard, even causing flooding. But one local community is all too familiar with the aftermath of heavy rain like this.

The city of McMechen is no stranger to flooding, especially 21st street right off Route 2: The same road businessman Don Cooley works on.

He claims it’s an area prone to flooding but only when it rains hard.

He says it usually runs off a hill around there, leaving the street submerged in water. Cooley says he can’t even get through the front door of his business because of the flooding: a problem he claims he and other locals had been dealing with for years.

And Cooley says something should be be done about it at the city level.

“I just ask them: When’s this gonna get done? We ought to get this done someday. We got to get it done. Everybody’s tired of this. Residents who live up here can’t even get on the street now to get to their home. It’s just frustrating. Everybody’s frustrated. That’s all I can say.” Don Cooley, owner of Don’s Mobile Tax Service

Cooley says the last big flooding left his basement flooded four and a half inches deep. That was four years ago, and he says a lot of people lost everything down there.

We’ve already reached out to the mayor and city officials for a comment, but still haven’t heard back.