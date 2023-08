A local city says they have experienced a rash of cars being entered and items being stolen on Tuesday.

The City of Glen Dale, West Virginia said they have no leads and are asking for the public’s assistance.

The City is asking for the public to file a report if their car has been entered into and to contact the city if they have any security footage from the overnight hours.

The city reminds citizens to keep their doors locked and to not keep valuables in their vehicles.