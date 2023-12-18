MARSHALL COUNTY, W.Va. (WTRF) –

What started as a field trip for some area students turned into a fun but intense competition between the kids.



That eventually resulted in a massive donated to a local animal shelter.



Students and teachers at Cameron Elementary assembled Monday to present the Marshall County Animal Shelter with donations of over 700 items and over $600 dollars.



Those items are the result of a fundraising effort handled by teacher Machele Dunn’s class.



The school partnered with the shelter to raise awareness about the needs of the animals at the shelter. Following a field trip to the facility, students, staff and community began to collect items to help the animals.

“We took the trip to the animal shelter before the competition and they just loved it and they have just been excited ever since getting ready for this.” Machelle Dunn, Teacher, Cameron Elementary

“They continue to talk about all of the animals that they seen there, all of the work that they do. We took a picture and it’s hanging in our classroom.” Erika Whipkey, Teacher’s Aide, Cameron Elementary