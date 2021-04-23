Local flight nurse and member of 7News family battling colon cancer, McMechen VFD looking to raise funds for treatment

MCMECHEN, W.Va. (WTRF) – The McMechen Volunteer Fire Department is asking for your help in an important fundraiser. It’s for one of their long-time paramedics, Sheila Davis, who is now battling stage 3 Colon Cancer. She’s also a member of our 7news family because she’s Shelby Davis’ mother.

Sheila Davis, 49 of McMechen is fighting a battle. An expensive one.

She is going to be in Cleveland Clinic, going through treatment. That’s going to be a costly endeavor. But we did all we could to try to raise some funds to meet those expenses. JEFF KADY, FIRE CHIEF, MCMECHEN

Sheila is not only a paramedic, but also a professional flight medic with air evac.

So, growing up she was always my hero, because she was always helping other people in the darkest time of their lives. So, this is one of the lowest times in her life and it’s kind of cool to see people turn around and help her… you know, the woman who used to help everyone else. SHELBY DAVIS, SHEILA’S DAUGHTER, 7NEWS ANCHOR

Now the fire department mission is helping others is coming full circle.

They selflessly help people every single day as volunteer firefighters and paramedics, so to see them just turn around and selflessly help one of their members by doing such a huge fundraiser…. it’s really humbling. SHELBY DAVIS, SHEILA’S DAUGHTER, 7NEWS ANCHOR

The first fundraiser is $50 a ticket raffle with a long list of prizes.

A Ruger Precision 6.5 Creedmoor, a black stone grill, and a three year membership to air evac for transport for your immediate household if you need air medical. JEFF KADY, FIRE CHIEF, MCMECHEN

Other fundraisers, will follow. The winning raffle ticket will be drawn June 20, on West Virginia Day.

There’s also a Go Fund Me account, Sheila Davis’ Cancer Fund or you can send a check to the McMechen Volunteer Fire Department.



