MARSHALL COUNTY, W.Va. (WTRF) – WVU Reynolds Memorial Hospital employees made a big difference in the lives of cancer patients one pink t-shirt at a time.

Employees sold 400 breast cancer awareness t-shirts, raising over $4000 for WVU Medicine Cancer Institute.

Radiology Director, Shelley Snyder, says the staff at Reynolds is awesome and everyone is always willing to help.

“This is the most that we were able to collect to donate to the cancer center for their patients. And kudos to all the staff at Reynolds for pitching in and helping out.” Shelley Snyder | Radiology Director, WVU Reynolds Memorial

Employees participated in presenting the check to the cancer institute Tuesday morning at Reynolds.