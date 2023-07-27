MARSHALL COUNTY, W.Va. (WTRF) — The Glen Dale Police Department and hospital officials confirm that WVU Medicine Reynolds Hospital is under lockdown.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

Hospital officials say there were threats made via social media earlier on Thursday. Law enforcement believed this warranted a lockdown as a precaution.

The hospital will remain under lockdown until 7 a.m. Friday morning. Until then, the only entrance to the hospital will be through the emergency room.

Police will make periodic check-ins on hospital property Friday.

The lockdown is expected to be lifted at 7 a.m. Friday morning.

WVU Medicine Reynolds Hospital officials stated that they thank local police departments and the Marshall County Sheriff’s Office for their help and vigilance.

(Video is top stories for July 27)