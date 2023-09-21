MOUNDSVILLE, W.Va. (WTRF) — Local industry leaders gathered Thursday morning for the State of the Marshall County breakfast at Grand Vue Park in Moundsville.

The community as well Marshall County Commissioner Mike Ferro, Marshall County Schools Superintendent Dr. Shelby Haines, WVU Medicine CEO Doug Harrison and Bob Straub from the Tourism Bureau and RED’s Josh Jefferson all spoke about new innovative technology, economic growth and future plans within their perspective organizations.

Marshall County Chamber President David Robbins expressed his appreciation and says the breakfast brings these industry leaders in the county together to give them a platform.

“For somebody who was born and raised here it means a lot to me because we lose a lot of people to bigger cities. Everybody who is going to speak today is really going to speak about the overall goal of bringing everyone back here or attracting people to Marshall County, the Northern Panhandle, and West Virginia a whole.” David Robbins, President, Marshall Co. Chamber of Commerce

Executive Director of CVB, Craig White, also spoke at the breakfast.