MOUNDSVILLE, W.Va. (WTRF) –

The Moundsville Police Department received a big check Friday from the West Virginia State Treasurer’s Office.



That office takes guns from police departments all over the state that have been seized from criminals in the commission of various offenses.



And they do something that ends up benefiting those police departments.

“We auction those firearms off and they go right back, the proceeds go right back to the department that we got those firearms from and they’re able to use those for safety equipment, cruisers, radios, all different types of various items that are required.” Riley Moore

West Virginia State Treasurer

“Before, we’d get nothing from them. We would actually take them to the garbage department and videotape us smashing them into the garbage truck so that they were not usable, and we would not get anything from them. So this gives us the ability to buy some equipment that we may need.” Chief Tom Mitchell

Moundsville Police Department

The state treasurer’s office generally raises about $100,000 dollars a year with the gun auction.



This is the second time the Moundsville Police Department has gotten money back from the auction.



Today, their check was for $9,265 dollars.



That represents about two years’ worth of guns the department had confiscated.



Mitchell says they’ll put it into their investigative fund