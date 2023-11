Local officials are asking for the public’s help in locating a missing 14-year-old boy.

The Marshall County Sheriff’s Office says they are looking for Johnnie Barker, who is a missing runaway from Route 88.

Officials say he also goes by the name LJ.

LJ is listed as 6 feet tall and 180 lbs.

LJ also has a “304” tattoo on his left forearm and a Paw Patrol dog on his back calf.

Anyone with information should contact officials at 304-843-1500