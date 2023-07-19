MARSHALL COUNTY, W.Va (WTRF) – We all remember the days when we had to get up to catch the school bus, and for some, that will be a part of the morning routine in a few short weeks.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

Getting to school safely each day is no small feat.

Bus drivers and mechanics inspect the buses regularly to ensure everything is running smoothly.

Marshall County School mechanics just earned first place for the lowest number of defects in their fleet of school buses.

“It’s pretty good. Last year, we set a goal when we got second place. We set the goal that we wanted to be first place this year. So here we are. Our main goal isn’t the defects. Our main goal is making sure the students get to their trip or to school and back home safe every day.” Nathan Lilley | Shop Foreman, Marshall County Schools

The county runs 67 buses each day and has 88 in total.

Marshall County is the largest county with the roughest terrain in comparison to other parts of the Northern Panhandle.

Keeping buses in good shape takes dedication from bus drivers and the nine mechanics who work hard each day to ensure everyone’s safety.