MARSHALL COUNTY, W.Va. (WTRF) – It was a much anticipated day at one local school as kids and teachers finally got to meet their new companion.



Tuesday, Willow made her grand entrance at Washington Lands Elementary in Moundsville, which was a “pawsitive” event for the kids.



She is a one-year-old Yellow Labrador Retriever who will serve as a therapy dog for the children.



Willow is one of seven dogs that will be placed in schools across the Mountain State as part of West Virginia First Lady Cathy Justice’s Friends With Paws program.



The dogs serve as a healthy and friendly outlet for students to address trauma and other emotional issues.

“Therapy dogs. They are just there for the kids and if they are having a bad day they just come in and lay beside them and let them pet them and relax a little bit. Attendance. It help with attendance because the kids want to come to school because they have someone there that’s waiting for them when they come in. They have done so many studies on the benefits of therapy dogs in many settings and schools are one of those.” Brianna Cecil, Teacher/Primary Handler

Willow was specifically trained to work with children in classroom settings by Ultimate K9 out of Indiana.



Washington Lands Elementary is the first school in the Northern Panhandle to receive a therapy dog from Friends With Paws.