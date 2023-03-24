MARSHALL COUNTY, W.Va. (WTRF) — The West Virginia Northern Regional Social Studies fair was held March 24 at 1 p.m. at Grand Vue Park’s Richardson Hall.

More than 100 students from Brooke, Ohio, Marshall and Wetzel counties gathered to show off their smarts. Students ranging from 3rd grade to high school competed in three different divisions presenting a variety of projects.

These students already competed at their school and county level before attending this regional competition.

Some of the categories students presented projects for included anthropology, economics, psychology, and more.

Surrounded by parents, teachers and friends, students received awards for their hard work.

Out of the 100 students in attendance, 14 received perfect scores and will be heading to the state competition.

Photo Credits: Tony Wood

Pictured are the students who scored a 100%. Front row from left, Division I: Parker Maguire, Cael Skrzypek, Spencer Benedict and Ella Allender. Back row from left, Division II: Zoe Zervos, Emily Gatts, Maria Faulstick, Chloe Pickett, Leah Skidgel, Addy Gast, Kyla Stricklin, Allison McGraw, Chase Fromhart and Connor Fromhart.

Wendy Clutter, principal at Cameron Elementary and co-coordinator of the event, is proud the community is recognizing academics.

“We often get to see the celebrations of our athletes and our athletic teams. But sometimes we forget to celebrate our academic teams. They are very important, and they have done a lot of work to get here.” Wendy Clutter | Principal at Cameron Elementary, Co-Coordinator of Event

The state competition is on Friday, April 14 at the Charleston Coliseum and Convention Center.

We wish each student the best of luck at the state competition!