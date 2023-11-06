Marshall County EMS will feature West Virginia’s first Baby Box.

Safe Haven Baby Boxes fills the void in the Safe Haven movement as the only organization

in the nation dedicated to providing an anonymous surrender option for mothers in crisis.



The organization was founded in 2016 by Monica Kelsey who learned in adulthood she was

abandoned as an infant. Now her life’s mission is to end infant abandonment and advocate

for the Safe Haven Law. In addition to educating citizens on the Safe Haven Law, Safe

Haven Baby Boxes provides free confidential counseling via their hotline 1-866-99BABY1.



Kelsey explained, “We are thrilled to be launching a brand new state! Anonymous surrender can end infant abandonment, we’ve seen it successfully end deadly abandonments in our home state of Indiana. When we are prepared for crisis and dutifully protect the most vulnerable we can have a powerful impact. We know our mothers boldly and sacrificially love their infants, but their life is not compatible with parenthood for whatever reason. These infants are quickly adopted by families eager to welcome a new addition and are such a blessing.”



A Baby Box allows for the legal, safe, and anonymous surrender of an infant provided under the Safe Haven Law. It features three silent alarms alerting first responders to the presence of a surrendered infant. The baby will be attended to within five minutes and taken to the hospital for medical evaluation. Adoption occurs within 30 to 45 days by families who are signed up for foster care with the intention to adopt.

The Safe Haven Baby Box will be 6 Tomlinson Ave, Moundsville, WV 26041.

There will be a blessing for the boxes on Tuesday November 7 at 2pm and the community is welcome to attend.

Following the blessing, the Baby Box will be available 24/7 to serve vulnerable

women in crisis and their infants.