MARSHALL COUNTY, W.Va (WTRF) – A local volunteer fire department is in what they call “crisis mode” for EMS workers and updated equipment.

A member of McMechen Volunteer Fire Department spoke during Marshall County’s Commission meeting Tuesday morning asking for funding, saying they are not able to keep up with calls.

The issue was tabled by commissioners for later discussion.

Another consideration was presented by Nick Riggle, asking for funding for building improvements to Dry Ridge Community Association, which was also tabled for later discussion.

Mike Ferro, Commissioner President, says commissioners take the concerns of community members seriously.

“We always listen to the concerns of our constituents and obviously these are serious concerns of them. But we need to look at them and we had to table those so that we could take a look at them to see exactly where we’re going to proceed from this.” Mike Ferro | President, Marshall County Commission

Commissioner Ferro says they are paying close attention to business going on in Charleston.

“We talked about a couple of the bills in Charleston already that potentially could take a significant amount of money from Marshall County that we’re keeping a close eye on. And as commissioners, we pay very, very close attention to what goes on in Charleston. In fact, two of the commissioners, myself and Commissioner Varner, served in the West Virginia House of Delegates. So we know what goes on down there.” Mike Ferro | President, Marshall County Commission

Commissioners did approve several notions today including the hire of an officer, and two part-time EMS employees.

New police officer, Mr. Landon Michael Handzus to start with Sheriff’s office on Jan. 30.

New part-time EMT hire for Marshall County, Kallie Long, and EMTA, Jessica Dobbs both starting on Feb. 1.

Ferro says Marshall County EMS is fully staffed, but these new hires can ensure other staff members can take their much deserved time off.

County EMS crews responded to over 4000 calls in 2023, a 9% increase from last year.

Long and Dobbs will be required to work a certain number of hours each month to keep their part-time status.

The Health Department project is moving along nicely, and the Court House project is projected for completion by Feb. 15, according to County Administrator, Betsy Frohnapfel.

Commissioners also approved Water Tank Road be renamed to Govardham Road.

The next commission meeting will be on Wednesday, Feb. 7 at 9 a.m.

Commissioners moved the meeting as they will be out of town on what would have been their normal meeting date of Feb. 6.