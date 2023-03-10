MARSHALL COUNTY, W.Va. (WTRF) — The staff and students at Washington Lands Elementary have a special teacher they are recognizing to celebrate March as Music in Our Schools Month.

And that special someone is their music teacher, Eli Lambie.

Lambie was chosen as the 2023 Society for General Music Teacher of the Year. Lambie says receiving this award has been a joy and honor, adding he loves working for Marshall County Schools.

He says he has wonderful co-workers and administrators. But his favorite part is working with his students.

“If I have four and five-year-olds in my room, we’re crawling around on the floor and moving to the music in different creative ways. My older kids actually get to perform, and I get to do performance opportunities things with them and that’s really exciting. So, I really enjoy the variety I get working in elementary.” Eli Lambie, Music Teacher at Washington Lands Elementary

West Virginia Society for General Music and the West Virginia Music Educators association presented Lambie with the award.

Lambie and his students actually performed some music for Murphy while she was at the school today, and she says they did an amazing job.

Congratulations, Lambie!