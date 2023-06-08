MOUNDSVILLE, W.Va. — Big Lots in Moundsville is being sued by a McMechen woman. She said that she sustained injuries while on its property, according to a story from West Virginia Record.

According to the story, the complaint which was filed in Marshall County Circuit Court, states that Dolores Cottrell was shopping at a Big Lots store in Moundsville, West Virginia when she fell due to unmaintained and unsafe aisle conditions.

Cottrell claims to have fallen with great force and that she sustained serious injuries during the fall.

The suit states that Big Lots had a duty to maintain a safe environment for all shoppers, and Cottrell claims the store failed to do so.

Cottrell goes on to claim that the defendants should have known about the unsafe condition of the walkway, and that they failed to anticipate that harm it could cause.

The suit also maintains that the defendants violated industry standards to protect floor walkway surfaces from collecting water or any other liquids and violated other Big Lots’ own policies and procedures.

Cottrell claims she suffered injuries to her head, neck, back, and multiple other body parts, and also claims she has suffered both physical and mental injuries.

The story states that Cottrell is seeking compensatory damages with pre-and post- judgment interest. She is represented by Ronald W. Zavolta, Paul J. Ratcliffe and Michael P. Zavolta of Zavolta Law Firm in Wheeling.

The case is assigned to Circuit Judge Jeffrey Cramer.