MOUNDSVILLE – W.Va. — A Marshall County woman is suing for injuries sustained at a property she rented, owned by Crystal’s Real Estate Investments, according to the West Virginia Record.

The defendants are named as: Johnnie Wayne Allen, Crystral’s Real Estate Investments, William Garamella, and Crystal Garamella, according to the report from West Virginia Record.

The plaintiff, Christine Erickson, filed the lawsuit on her own behalf, and the behalf of her now-deceased son, Dawson Edsill.

His death is unrelated to the incident at issue.

Erickson claims Allen showed her then 16-year-old son, how to use gunpowder and to make bullets in the summer of 2021, she states that Edsill lacked the maturity to fully understand the nature and risks of the gunpowder and its explosive nature.

The report states that Allen did not fully explain all known risks and dangers of the Black Powder gunpowder and failed to provide basic protective equipment for the safe handling of the gunpowder, according to the suit.

The report states that Erickson claims on July 7, 2021, Allen negligently left his explosive gunpowder easily accessible and Edsill accessed the gunpowder and was injured when it exploded. Edsill suffered second and third-degree burns to his face, eyes, neck, and shoulders.

Erickson is seeking compensatory damages.