MARSHALL COUNTY, W.Va. (WTRF) —

Here is some great news for area wrestling fans!

A new up-and-coming wrestling organization will be hosting an action packed show this weekend that includes a special honor for area veterans.



Victory Championship Wresting will invade the former Bishop Donahue High School gym with a show that promises plenty of high flying hard hitting action.



Tickets are only $5 and can be purchased at the door.



And the best part…free admission for all military veterans.

We have veterans that are currently in VCW. We have a referee that is currently a vet. We have wrestlers that are veterans that sacrifice their lives for our country and we want to thank the fans that are veterans for what they have done. So we are going to let veterans in free. Wes Fetty, Owner, Victory Championship Wrestling

The event is this Friday at the Former Bishop Donahue Gym. Doors will open at 7 p.m. and wrestling starts at 8 p.m.