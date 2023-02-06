One local wrestling club got to have a team outing day with the West Virginia University Mountaineer wrestling team, which ended with some autographs and smiles.

The Monarchs Youth Wrestling Club (MYW) had the opportunity on Sunday to sit mat-side with some of the best college athletes in the nation when the West Virginia Mountaineers took on Northwest Iowa.

Even though the Mountaineers lost, the MYW still had a great time because after the event they could meet some team members with some photos and autographs.

The MYW will be in Beallsville this Saturday and some of the team will participate in the WVYWA Regionals qualifier on Sunday.

The Monarch Youth Wrestling Club will be hosting the Monarch Youth Dual Meet at the JM Fieldhouse on Sunday, February 19th

If you would like to join the wrestling club, team registration is held in September and open to any Marshall County kid 5-12 years old.