Wrestling is back in McMechen, West Virginia on Sunday.

Victory Championship Wrestling presents: Go Big or Go Home at the McMechen City Building (Bishop Donahue Gym)

The event features former WWE superstar Ricardo Rodriguez, former Impact star Kongo Kong, Beastman, VCW Heavyweight champion Remy Lavey, and the return of Super Oprah.

Tickets are $20 for front row, $15 for ringside, $10 for bleachers, and $5 for kids.

Bell time for the event starts at 3 p.m.