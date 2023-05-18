MARSHALL COUNTY, W.Va. (WTRF)

The Tiffany Dlesk Spay-Neuter Clinic in Moundsville has reopened after a long hiatus, and now they are asking for the public’s help with donations.

The clinic provides low-cost spays, neuters and basic wellness appointments for pet owners who meet the income guidelines.

They are a non-profit—a part of the Marshall County Animal Rescue League.

But the costs of providing this service are high, so they could use some help, in terms of donations of basic supplies, including paper items like towels, tissues and toilet paper. They also need laundry supplies, detergent, dryer sheets and general cleaning supplies. Puppy pads, peroxide, rubbing alcohol and lint rollers are also useful.

They also need volunteers to do laundry and wrap surgical packs.

They do surgeries Monday through Thursday from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.. They also perform wellness check appointments from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. You can make an appointment online by clicking the link on their Facebook page.

The Tiffany Dlesk Spay-Neuter Clinic has spayed or neutered 20,530 dogs and cats since it opened in 2012.

To donate or for more information, please call (304) 810-0580.

You can also mail checks for donations to this address:

Tiffany Dlesk Spay-Neuter Clinic, 74 Animal Shelter Drive, Moundsville, WV 26041