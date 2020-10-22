Man admits to “crystal” meth and firearms charges in Marshall County

Wheeling, W.Va. (WTRF) Todd Michael Hensley, of Anderson, South Carolina, has admitted to drug and firearms charges, U.S. Attorney Bill Powell announced.

Hensley, age 48, pled guilty to one count of “Possession with Intent to Distribute Methamphetamine” and one count of “Possession of a Firearm in Furtherance of a Drug Trafficking Crime.”

On January 23, 2020, officers conducted a traffic stop of Hensley’s vehicle in Marshall County and found him to be in possession of approximately 2.73 pounds of “crystal” methamphetamine, also known as “ice,” a loaded 9mm Glock pistol, four loaded 10-round Glock firearm magazines, a loaded 15-round Glock firearm magazine, and three loaded 31-round Glock firearm magazines. Following the traffic stop, a search warrant was executed at Hensley’s home in Anderson, South Carolina, where officers seized an additional 14 firearms, including three AK47s, approximately 300 rounds of ammunition, 50 grams of “ice,” and $9,000 in cash.

Hensley faces up to 20 years of incarceration and a fine of up to $1,000,000 for the drug charge. He faces a mandatory five years of incarceration for the firearms charge. Under the Federal Sentencing Guidelines, the actual sentence imposed will be based upon the seriousness of the offenses and the prior criminal history, if any, of the defendant.