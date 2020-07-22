Man arrested in DUI pursuit after injuring Marshall County deputy

McMechen, W.Va. (WTRF)- One Pennsylvania man was arrested after injuring a Marshall County deputy leaving a convenience store.

Officials say on July 11 Kenneth Tucker was at Jerry’s Mini-Mart allegedly causing a scene in the store and urinating in the parking lot.

As police responded to the scene, police say Tucker left the scene passing McMechen PD.

Deputy Nate Klempa was first on the scene, stopping the vehicle, after attending a Memorial service for his K-9 Spartan.

Deputy Klempa stepped onto the running board of the stopped truck, which then allegedly sped off, sending Klempa to the ground.

Authorities say the vehicle drugged Deputy Klempa outside of his home

A McMechen police officer pursued the driver, with the chase ending in an alley near Lincoln Street

Tucker was charged with malicious assault, obstructing an officer, fleeing from an officer, DUI, and failure to stop at a stop sign

Officer Klempa was taken to WVU Medicine Reynolds Memorial Hospital in Glen Dale, but is back on duty after only suffering several scrapes and bruises .