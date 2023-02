A man is in critical condition after being struck by a vehicle in Marshall County on Thursday.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

Moundsville Police Chief Tom Mitchell says the incident happened on First Street and Jefferson Ave in Moundsville

Police say the man is a Moundsville resident in his 50’s but a name was not released at this time.

Moundsville police say they are still investigating.

Stick with 7News for updates.