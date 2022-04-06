A man in Marshall County was cited after a Natural Resources Police Officer located a trap with the remains of a decaying opossum.

West Virginia Natural Police Officer J.B. Smith was conducting a foot patrol of a public hunting access area in Marshall County when he found the trap.

Police say the owner of the trap was located after a brief investigation and the subject was issued a citation for failure to tend traps daily.

West Virginia Natural Police added Natural Resources Laws and regulations are in place to provide a safe and ethical outdoor experience, which in turn casts a positive image of the sportsman and women in West Virginia. As a side note, all trapping seasons are closed for the season as of April 1st.