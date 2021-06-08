Marshall and Ohio County To Receive Funding For Demolition Projects From The State

On Monday, West Virginia Governor Jim Justice announced funding the award of 19 grants, worth $13,734,817 in federal Community Development Block Grant (CDBG) funds, which have been dedicated to various water/sewer, broadband, demolition, and park improvement projects to communities in 14 counties across the state.

Two of those counties are Marshall and Ohio counties.

In Marshall County, the city of Cameron will receive $100,000 to demolish five vacant, dilapidated structures throughout the city that pose health and safety threats to surrounding citizens.

Also in Marshall County, the city of Moundsville has been funded $112,200 to demolish eight abandoned structures which will greatly benefit the surrounding neighborhood and the entire community.

In Ohio County, the town of West Liberty will be granted $69,850 to demolish four vacant, dilapidated structures in the Town of West Liberty to address safety concerns and create new real estate that can be put back on the market for beneficial use.