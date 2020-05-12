Marshall Co. Courthouse set to reopen; most services remain online, by mail

MOUNDSVILLE, W.Va. (WTRF) – Marshall County Courthouse is gearing up to reopen Monday, May 18.

Court hearings will begin Monday as well, but the building will remain closed to the public until June 16, tentatively. However, offices are open for appointments.

Those allowed inside the building will be required to wear a face covering.

Most services are still available online or mail and a drop box for taxes can be located outside the front door.

Latest Posts: