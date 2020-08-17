Marshall Countian is among five finalists for West Virginia School Service Personnel of the Year

MARSHALL COUNTY, W. Va. (WTRF)

The COVID 19 crisis changed all our lives.

One Marshall County Schools employee rose to the challenge, especially when it meant making arrangements to get food to hungry kids in her county.

That’s why Gail Artimez, executive secretary of the transportation department, is now one of the finalists for West Virginia School Service Personnel of the Year.

Organizing bus routes and drivers is a piece of cake for Gail Artimez.

Everything changed in March when school ended.

But they knew there were 1500 students all over the county who needed meals to be delivered.

“I gathered volunteers from our drivers, which was no problem,” Artimez said. “They were happy to help, to see the students they normally drive. And I made up the schedule. I called different locations to make sure they were willing to let us go there to use their parking lots, like churches and apartment complexes. They were all more than happy to have us there.”

When she’s not at work, Artimez donates her time to work with students in the John Marshall Caring Card Club.

They make greeting cards for veterans and soldiers serving overseas.

The other four finalists are from school systems in Gilmer, Kanawha, Upshur and Wirt Counties.