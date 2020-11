MOUNDSVILLE, W.Va. – Marshall County Health Department received confirmation of 12 new positive cases in Marshall County.

The first is a female in her 50’s who is reporting mild symptoms. The second is female in her 60’s who is reporting moderate symptoms. The third is a male in his 60’s who is currently hospitalized. The fourth is a preteen female who is asymptomatic. The fifth is a female in her 30’s who is reporting moderate symptoms. The sixth is a female in her 50’s who is reporting mild symptoms. The seventh is a male in his 70’s who is reporting moderate symptoms. The eighth is a female in her 40’s who is asymptomatic. The ninth is a female in her 60’s who is reporting mild symptoms. The ninth is a female in her 70’s who is reporting moderate symptoms. The tenth is a female in her 60’s who is reporting mild symptoms. The eleventh is a female in her 20’s who is reporting mild symptoms. The twelfth is a female in her 70’s who is reporting moderate symptoms.