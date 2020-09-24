Marshall County agencies continue to provide food for those in need

MARSHALL COUNTY, W.Va. (WTRF) – The Mountaineer Food Bank once again partnered with Marshall County Family Resource Network to make sure no one goes to bed hungry in Marshall County.

Thursday was their fifth food giveaway in the county this year, and the second in Moundsville.

They provided more than 250 families with fresh meats, eggs, fruits and milk.

Coordinators said it’s important to provide fresh items like this to families because many times pantries are unable to.

(STACIE DEI- DIR. MARSHALL CO. FRN “we really have had the opportunity to serve a lot of people. We’ve had people in line since 9:30 this morning, so we’re obviously addressing the need in our community. The ability to provide to anyone regardless of income guidelines or anything else is really a great benefit of this.”) Stacie Dei, Director, Marshall County Family Resource Network

The next food giveaway will be in Cameron on October 22 from 11:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m.