Marshall County Animal Shelter hosting a dog parade in October

The Marshall County Animal Shelter will be hosting a Peace Love and Paws dog parade.

The parade will be held at Moundsville Riverfront on October 3 at 2:00 PM.

Pre-registration is $5.00 and can be made at the Marshall County Animal Shelter, registration the day of the event will be $7.00

The shelter dogs will lead the parade with the oldest shelter dog being the Grand Marshall.

Those in the parade must keep their dog on a leash and must clean up after their dog.

The Marshall County Animal Shelter will have a gift shop on site selling bowls, shirts, leashes, collars, and name tags with a donation station for the shelter.

Costumes for the parade are extremely encouraged.

In case there is rain, the parade will be canceled and there will be no refunds.

For more information contact the shelter at 304-845-9770